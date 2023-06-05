Ukrainian woman in Winnipeg trying to bring remains of fallen husband home

A Ukrainian woman who now lives in Winnipeg is hoping one day she will be able to bring her husband's remains to her new home, a place he hoped one day he too would be able to call home.

Hanna Sidorchenko recently learned that her husband won't be able to start a new life in Canada with her as he died fighting in Ukraine.

Her husband Andrii was a drone operator in the Ukrainian army and was recently killed in action.

He was stationed in Bakhmut, the city that has seen some of the most intense fighting since war broke out between Ukraine and Russia.

Sidorchenko said she learned on May 4 that Andrii was killed during a Russian missile strike.

"He was hit by debris of the missile along with two others," Sidorchenko said with the help of a translator in an interview with CTV News.

She said Andrii had a dream of one day making it to Canada himself, a dream Sidorchenko is still hoping to fulfill, even after he passed.

She returned to Kyiv along with Oksana Lazarenko – who has been helping her and her son – to bring home Andrii's cremated remains.

The two returned to a barrage of Russian missile strikes on the capital city and narrowly missed being hit by debris.

"Two houses next to the house I stayed were hit. One was pretty bad, it was an office building. Good thing nobody was there," said Lazarenko.

Unfortunately, their trip was not successful as Andrii's body has yet to be recovered and Hanna had to return home empty handed.

"She still hopes that she can bring him back, his ashes," said Sidorchenko through a translator.

While Sidorchenko waits for another opportunity to bring her husband's remains home, she said she is trying to start a new life for her and her son in Winnipeg.

They both want to learn English and find work.

As they get settled, the community is fundraising for the family to help give them a hand.