Ukrainians face red tape finding work in Sask., rural group says

The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) wants the federal government to evaluate its process and the requirements for newcomers to get permits to enter the Canadian workforce.

The call comes as SARM hopes Ukrainian refugees will consider calling rural Saskatchewan home.

"Help wanted signs are everywhere right now, so it is a shame to think that we have newcomers seeking employment, unable to enter the workforce because of bureaucratic red tape that may be unnecessary," SARM President Ray Orb said in a news release.

"This has dire financial consequences for those seeking refuge, and it's not good for employers either. I routinely hear from Saskatchewan farmers and ranchers looking for skilled labour to join their operations. Ukraine is known to have strong agricultural ties, and Saskatchewan is poised to welcome those workers that can bring that knowledge and experience here."

According to SARM, newcomers face many challenges around securing employment upon arriving in Canada including medical caveats around vaccination status, the potential of up to fourteen days in quarantine, and additional medical exams.

Only nine physicians in Saskatchewan are approved to provide medical exams that allow newcomers who didn't have medical exams prior to arrival to apply to have restrictions removed from their work permits, SARM says.

"The federal government process is intended to expedite, but in reality, it can cause delays at a time when every day, or week, is a crucial one. Every additional step creates a barrier to entering the workforce during a time when Saskatchewan could benefit from the expertise and knowledge of these workers, particularly in the agriculture sector," the release said.

Minister of Immigration and Career Training Jeremy Harrison said in the release that the province has welcomed more than 1,000 Ukrainian citizens to Saskatchewan since the Russian invasion began.

"We are calling on the federal government to remove these onerous medical restrictions to allow an expedited transition for displaced Ukrainians into the growing Saskatchewan workforce so they can support their families and secure their financial future right here in Canada," Harrison said.