Ukrainians once again march outside Saskatoon City Hall to support Ukraine

Ukrainians in Saskatoon once again filled the civic square outside of City Hall in Saskatoon Sunday to rally for their ancestral homeland, currently fending off a Russian invasion.

This rally had added significance for many in the crowd because it took place just a few days after the anniversary of Taras Shevchenko’s death.

The Ukrainian poet is revered as a hero and champion of Ukrainian independence ever since his death in 1861.

For Anna Marko, his Shevchenko’s legacy is even more profound as whole villages and cities are leveled by the Russian military.

“It just opened my eyes to see that … everything that he wrote about, we're going through right now, like him knowing that this would happen. For us now looking at it and reading the poems, it gives us some hope and a lot belief that we can do anything. No matter what, nothing is going to stop us,” Marko said Sunday.

Marko moved to Canada five years ago. She remembers learning about Shevchenko and his impact on the country and how he modernized the Ukrainian language.

Shevchenko voiced ideas of an independent Ukraine, and he suffered his whole lifetime because of it.

Now, that nationalism is inspiring Ukrainians across the world once again.

“It shows that the Ukrainian identity can’t be defeated. Many people have tried, but they have not been successful – and they won’t be,” Ukrainian Canadian Congress Saskatoon branch president Christina Rybalka said.

Rybalka feels it’s important to keep up the rallies to show Ukraine people across the world are behind them.

“People might be wondering why we’re singing songs today when there’s a war going on, but there’s meaning behind a lot of the words in the songs we’re singing. Determination, will and freedom. It’s very important today,” she said.

Marko isn’t just rallying for her home, she’s rallying for the hope of a nation, and the future Russian threats that Ukrainian people feel are inevitable.

“It’s very important to go out there and speak up. Speak up about defending our freedom, defending our world and defending our land because this is ours and no one can take that from us.”

Even though Shevchenko’s been dead for 161 years, his lessons, messages and fierce opposition to Russian rule over Ukraine ring true today.

While war is never as simple as black and white, the support pouring in from Saskatoon is bright blue and yellow.