Ukrainians who fled the war celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day in Edmonton

Ukrainians who fled the war at home gathered in downtown Edmonton on Wednesday to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day.

The event was organized by the Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers, which provides necessities for those who have come to Edmonton from Ukraine because of the ongoing conflict there.

“Today marks the 31st year of Ukraine’s independence from the USSR, so it’s kind of a difficult day, but usually it’s a very celebratory day. And so we wanted to do something to honour and commemorate that for all of our community today,” Jorgia Moore, co-founder of the Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers told CTV News Edmonton.

Event participants wore traditional Ukrainian vyshyvankas or blue and yellow clothes, and listened to the music of Ukrainian performer Jerry Springle, who came to Edmonton when the war started.

The Edmonton Elks also attended the event.

“Kids Up Front donated experiences for the newcomers’ families to attend the Edmonton Elks game this Saturday, which is awesome. It really gives them a sense of belonging to the community, something to look forward to,” Moore said.

The Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers is open every Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at 10137 104 Street.