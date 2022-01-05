Ultimate Take-out Friday returns this week

With Ontario banning indoor dining this week as part of a modified Step 2 lockdown, CTV Ottawa is bringing back Ultimate Take-out Friday.

We want to highlight the best local eateries and take-out joints in the region and we need your help.

All we need from you is a 15-second video telling us the name of your restaurant and the must-eat item on your menu.

Send the videos to ottawanews@bellmedia.ca, and be sure to watch CTV News at Noon, Five and Six as we showcase local restaurants.

Ultimate Take-out Friday returns this Friday, Jan. 7.