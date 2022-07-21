Ultra-marathoner poised to break record after 68 days running across Canada
An Alberta ultra-marathoner is expected to complete his cross-Canada run in Victoria on Thursday, breaking the record for the fastest run across the country.
Dave Proctor of Okotoks, Alta., set off from Newfoundland in mid-May, averaging more than 100 kilometres a day on his cross-Canada quest.
By 11 a.m. Thursday, Proctor was aboard a BC Ferries vessel from Vancouver to Swartz Bay, B.C., where he is expected to hit the ground running south for the final 34 kilometres to the Mile Zero monument to Terry Fox at the south end of Victoria's Douglas Street.
If successful, Proctor will have completed his journey across the country in 68 days, beating the current record of 72 days that was set in 1991 by Al Howie, of Duncan, B.C.
Proctor's progress is being tracked via his GPS wristwatch and can be monitored here.
Anyone looking to spot Proctor out on the street Thursday should look out for the runner in the white and orange cowboy hat.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
