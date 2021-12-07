UMFA ends 35-day strike; classes to resume at U of M
The University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) has ended its 35-day strike after ratifying the tentative agreement.
In a news release issued on Tuesday morning, the union said students and faculty will be heading back to class this morning.
According to UMFA, the new agreement improves maternity and parental leave benefits, and establishes a family resource position. Compensation will be determined through binding arbitration, which will ignore government mandates.
Orvie Dingwall, UMFA president, said in a news release that the union members were on strike in order to improve working and learning conditions.
“This agreement will improve equity for the lowest paid and most precarious UMFA members, while also ensuring that we can recruit and retain professors, instructors, and librarians at the University of Manitoba,” she said.
UMFA noted that 969 of its 1,264 members voted in the ratification vote, with 881 voting in favour and 88 opposed.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the University of Manitoba for comment.
