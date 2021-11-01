UMFA set to start strike Tuesday following negotiations impasse

The University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) said a strike will begin on Tuesday after an agreement between the organization and the University of Manitoba did not come to fruition.

The UMFA said earlier on Monday that it had tabled one final offer to the U of M before a potential strike. That deal was rejected Monday afternoon.

"The University of Manitoba administration has chosen not to invest in the future of our faculty and our university, leaving us no choice except to strike," said Orvie Dingwall, the president of the UMFA, in a statement.

"Students know that faculty working conditions are student learning conditions. It is disappointing that the University administration did not want to exercise its independence from the provincial government and provide stability for students by accepting our offer and avoiding a strike."

The UMFA said the university continues to allow the provincial government to interfere in negotiations.

Dingwall sent a letter to new Progressive Conservative Party leader Heather Stefanson Monday asking that the government allow the bargaining to happen without government interference.

"We believe that with the ability to negotiate without external restrictions we can achieve a fair and appropriate agreement that will ensure limited disruption to the academic school year for students and staff."

She added that if the government backs away from the negotiations, it would be best for the bargaining process.

"You can help us avoid a strike. UMFA members are relying on you to make a public statement that rescinds any government mandates limiting the University of Manitoba President's ability to negotiate fairly and freely."

The U of M said it offered the UMFA an offer that features a two-year monetary proposal that has general salary increases and salary structure changes that would see salaries increase by 9.5 per cent over that two year period.

"We strongly believe it's a fair deal as it would allow us to recruit new faculty with more competitive offers, support faculty retention, and ensure faculty wages remain competitive with their U15 counterparts as they advance in their careers. We hope to be back at the (negotiation) table soon," said Michael Benarroch, the president and vice-chancellor of the U of M, in a statement.

The U of M and UMFA have been negotiating since Aug. 5 and they have met 18 times in that time.

The UMFA represents 1,260 professors, instructors and librarians at the U of M.

Dingwall said she will be speaking to the media Tuesday morning from the picket line at the University of Manitoba Fort Garry campus.

In a statement to CTV News Wayne Ewasko, Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister, said the government is not at the bargaining table.

"Of course no one wants a strike but sometimes they do happen over demands on monetary and non-monetary issues. We urge both sides to continue realistic bargaining, to avoid job action that will further disrupt students and families already dealing with the unprecedented impacts of the pandemic," said Ewasko.