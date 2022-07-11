UN to monitor Ukraine war for violations against children
The United Nations announced Monday it will start monitoring the war in Ukraine and conflicts in Ethiopia, Mozambique and Africa's central Sahel region for violations against children.
-
Canadian passport backlog should be cleared by end of summer, minister saysThe federal minister responsible for passports was in Vancouver Monday and said she hopes to clear the backlog of applications that has led to frustrating delays for would-be travellers in the next four to six weeks.
-
Rule banning specific activities on legislative grounds too vague, critics sayNew provincial regulations ban specific activities from the legislative grounds and surrounding precinct, including parking a vehicle that interferes with normal traffic flow, or blocks access to the building – but critics of the new rule say it's too vague.
-
New Calgary exhibit features work of Indigenous womenA new Indigenous art exhibit opened Monday at the Inglewood Bird Sanctuary.
-
'This is one of the solutions': Bruno’s Place taking shape as opening date nearsDespite delays, Yorkton’s new homeless shelter, Bruno’s place, is coming together. The shelter, which is housed in the old Yorkton Friendship Centre, hopes to open its doors in August.
-
5 pet-friendly patios in SaskatoonWhile Saskatoon has many great spots to enjoy a pint and a bite to eat outdoors, the list gets shorter if you're in the mood to bring your four-legged friend along.
-
Toronto nets veteran goaltender Murray in deal with OttawaThe Maple Leafs intense pursuit of netminder Matt Murray is over - the 28-year-old Ottawa Senators netminder is leaving the nations capital and heading to Toronto.
-
Arena can be built for $150M, Sudbury councillors sayTwo Sudbury city councillors say a new community arena can be built for $150 million, not the $215 million contained in a staff report.
-
Calgary firefighter looking to send specialized equipment to firefighters in UkraineA Calgary firefighter is looking for donations to purchase equipment no longer needed by the fire department to send to firefighters in Ukraine.
-
Camp Manitou able to offer more to kids through new expansionCamp Manitou has some new features this summer as an 11-acre expansion is almost finished.