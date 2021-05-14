'Unacceptable': Laurier taking 'appropriate action' to address video posted by student

Wilfrid Laurier University says it's taking "appropriate action" to address a TikTok video posted by a student related to the current Israel-Palestine conflict.

“Wilfrid Laurier University does not condone behaviours that promote hate, induce fear, or threaten people’s safety," Graham Mitchell, a spokesperson for the university, said in an email. "This type of behaviour is unacceptable and, we are committed to creating a culture that is inclusive and safe for everyone."

The video in question has since been deleted.

"At this time, it appears the video has been removed from the account that originally posted it," Mitchell said. "We are following up on this situation and will take the appropriate action.”

Antisemitism advocacy groups decried the video.

"Student posts a horrific TikTok video glorifying stabbing people in Israel, comparing them to toilet paper and garbage," StopAntisemitism.org wrote on Twitter. "This type of incitement for violence and antisemitism must be investigated."

B'nai Brith Canada called the video disturbing in an online reply to a tweet by Wilfrid Laurier University condemning the video.

"Thank you for taking appropriate action in regard to the disturbing, violent, and hate-fueled content in this video," the organization wrote on Twitter. "This behaviour is unacceptable and it needs to be clear that it will not be tolerated."