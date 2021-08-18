'Unacceptable': Liberal candidate frustrated with vandalized election signs in Kanata-Carleton

An Ottawa federal election candidate is expressing frustration with vandalism of campaign signs.

Three days into the federal election campaign, Kanata-Carleton Liberal candidate Jenna Sudds shared photos of damaged campaign signs on Twitter.

"These signs are put up by volunteers," said Sudds.

"Volunteers who are giving up their free time working towards a better Kanata-Carleton. Defacing their hard work is unacceptable."

Sudds adds the ballot box is "the proper place to express your displeasure with me."

The ballot box is the proper place to express your displeasure with me. Not through threats, harassment, or property destruction.



If you see anything like this, towards ANY candidate, please let my team know. We will report it to the appropriate authorities. #CDnpoli

Ottawa police say they have received no reports of campaign signs being vandalized. Police have received one complaint about stolen election signs in Orleans this week.

Police tell CTV News Ottawa that vandalizing campaign signs is mischief, and can be considered a criminal offence.

Campaign signs for Hull-Aylmer Liberal incumbent Greg Fergus were vandalized in the riding this week.