Unattended campfire set too close to house causes damage

Officials say a campfire set too close to a residence sparked a much larger fire Thursday evening in Muskoka.

Crews battled the blaze at the two-storey house on Old Ferguson Road in Huntsville.

They say the campfire was left unattended when it spread, catching the siding of the home.

Luckily, crews managed to control the flames before the fire reached the roof.

No one was injured.

Officials say this incident serves as a good reminder of why the burning bylaw states a recreational fire must be a minimum of six metres from any structure and attended at all times.

A damage estimate has not yet been provided.