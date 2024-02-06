iHeartRadio

Unattended candle blamed for Pierre Avenue fire


Firefighters were called to the 500 Block of Pierre for a fire on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor fire officials say an unattended candle caused a house fire on Pierre Avenue.

Firefighters were called to the 500 Block of Pierre for an upgraded fire on Tuesday morning.

Crews put the fire out and conducted ventilation and overhaul.

Damage is estimated at $30,000.

There were no injuries, but four people have been displaced.

12