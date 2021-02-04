Officials say unattended cooking is to blame to for a fire that destroyed a home in Brussels Tuesday evening.

Fire crews were called to a home on Alexander Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of smoke billowing from the kitchen area.

When crews arrived, the homeowner and his dogs were waiting safely outside, but his home was engulfed in flames.

By 7:30 p.m., the flames were threatening neighbouring homes, however, firefighters were able to limit the damage to the single dwelling.

By 8:30 p.m., a backhoe was called in to level the home. The home is a total loss.

Fire officials are warning homeowners to stay close to their cooking appliances, because a small fire can quickly get out of control.