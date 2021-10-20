Unattended cooking blamed for fire on Dougall Avenue

Windsor fire officials say unattended cooking caused a fire on Dougall Avenue.

Crews were called to the residential blaze in the 1200 block of Dougall on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was soon out and firefighters were doing ventilation and overhaul.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.

No injuries were reported.

