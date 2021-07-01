Unattended cooking leads to kitchen fire resulting in $20K worth of damages

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a call for a kitchen fire in the 200 block of Tait Crescent early Thursday afternoon.

Four engines, one ladder unit, one heavy rescue unit and the Battalion Chief were dispatched, according to a release from the fire department.

Fire crews who first arrived at the scene reported a kitchen fire in a unit at the property.

By 12:30 p.m., the fire was brought under control and ventilation was performed to remove smoke and carbon monoxide from the building.

The fire department says the fire was accidental and caused from cooking that was left unattended for a few minutes and the fire started from the stove.

The damage is estimated at $20,000, the news release said.

No injuries are being reported as a result of the fire.