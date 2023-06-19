iHeartRadio

Unattended cooking to blame for Sunday evening fire


Windsor fire crews respond to a house fire on Walker Road near Richmond Street on June 19, 2023. (Source:@OnLocation/Twitter)

One person has been displaced after an $80,000 fire in Windsor.

Crews were called to the scene in the area of Walker Road near Richmond Street around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

After about an hour, the fire was declared out and firefighters were conducting ventilation and overhaul.

According to Windsor fire, the cause has been determined as unattended cooking.

