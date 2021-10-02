Unattended propane heater causes Saskatoon deck fire, SFD says

The deck of a home in the Montgomery Place neighborhood was caused by a propane heater left on, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).

The SFD arrived at the scene of the home Friday night and reported a fire on the deck possibly extending to the house, according to a news release.

Two fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and no ventilation to the inside of the home was needed. The fire department said the fire was accidental and the result of a propane heater left on and too close to combustible material, according to a news release.

Damage is estimated at $30,000.