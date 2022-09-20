Unauthorized driver stopped on closed section of Wellington Street was under court order to stay away

Ottawa police say a driver stopped Tuesday afternoon on a section of Wellington Street that is closed to vehicles was under conditions not to return to the area.

Police said one man was arrested at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after an unauthorized vehicle was stopped on Wellington Street at O’Connor Street.

In a tweet, police said the man was under a court-ordered condition not to return to the area in connection with the “Freedom Convoy” occupation in February.

Police did not identify the man or say whether charges were laid, but did say he was held for a show cause.

Drivers who have been previously stopped on the closed section of Wellington Street have faced fines. Earlier this summer, a man was arrested and charged after ramming a gate on Wellington Street.

Ottawa police have jurisdiction on Wellington Street in front of the Parliament buildings, though talks with the federal government have been ongoing since the road was closed following the removal of the convoy demonstrators.

Tuesday marked the first day of the fall sitting of Parliament, as MPs returned to the House of Commons. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in New York, attending the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

After stopping the vehicle, police discovered the driver had court-ordered conditions not to attend the area in relation to February's illegal protest. The driver was held for show cause. (2/2)