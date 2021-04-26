UNB closes Fredericton campus after confirmed COVID-19 cases

University of New Brunswick’s Fredericton campus has been closed to the public after the school learned of confirmed COVID-19 cases, which ‘may be a variant of concern’, according to the school’s President.

In a news release Monday morning, UNB says the campus will be returning to essential services for 72 hours to allow for further assessment of the current situation.

Effective immediately, the following measures have been taken:

Access to UNB Fredericton campus is prohibited.

Students living in UNB Fredericton residences are not permitted to leave campus for any reason including returning to their home unless otherwise directed by Public Health.

Public Health will reach out to anyone who is considered a close contact and will provide further direction.

Anyone who has one or more symptoms should be tested and self-isolate until results are received by Public Health. Testing can be arranged online or by calling Telecare 811 to make an appointment at your nearest screening centre. UNB community members who are asymptomatic can also arrange to be tested.

“This closure will provide New Brunswick Public Health and UNB the opportunity to properly assess the current COVID-19 situation on our campus. This step is being taken in light of the positive cases on campus that may be a variant of concern in our community,” says the statement from Paul J. Mazerolle, UNB President and Vice-Chancellor.

The school did not announce how many cases were identified, or whether they involved students, faculty, or staff.

“We understand that this is a difficult and confusing time for all. It is important for us to come together as a community and demonstrate patience and understanding. We need to work together to navigate the next few days,” continued the statement.

As of Sunday, New Brunswick is reporting 130 active cases of COVID-19, with 10 active cases identified in the Frederiction region (Zone 3).