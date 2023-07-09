Unbashful Elliot Lake beachgoer arrested after exposing himself

A 69-year-old man accused of exposing himself to people at Spine Beach in Elliot Lake is in custody and is facing charges, Ontario Province Police (OPP) say.

On Saturday at approximately 1:15 p.m., police were called to the beach about reports of an indecent act being performed.

“The complainant reported that a male was at the side of the beach pleasuring and exposing himself,” said police in a news release Saturday.

“Witnesses also reported this was the same male who was at the beach on July 3 doing the same thing.”

On July 3, the suspect had departed before police arrived.

Members of the East Algoma OPP detachment attended the on July 8 and observed the suspect “putting his pants back on.”

The suspect did not cooperate with police but was arrested at the scene.

The 69-year-old Elliot Lake resident is charged with two counts of performing an indecent act in a public place.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Blind River on Sunday.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.