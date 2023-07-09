Unbashful Elliot Lake beachgoer arrested after exposing himself
A 69-year-old man accused of exposing himself to people at Spine Beach in Elliot Lake is in custody and is facing charges, Ontario Province Police (OPP) say.
On Saturday at approximately 1:15 p.m., police were called to the beach about reports of an indecent act being performed.
“The complainant reported that a male was at the side of the beach pleasuring and exposing himself,” said police in a news release Saturday.
“Witnesses also reported this was the same male who was at the beach on July 3 doing the same thing.”
On July 3, the suspect had departed before police arrived.
Members of the East Algoma OPP detachment attended the on July 8 and observed the suspect “putting his pants back on.”
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
The suspect did not cooperate with police but was arrested at the scene.
The 69-year-old Elliot Lake resident is charged with two counts of performing an indecent act in a public place.
The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Blind River on Sunday.
None of the accusations has been proven in court.
-
Barrie, Ont. man convicted in one of the largest Ponzi schemes in Canada’s history granted day paroleCharles Debono was granted day parole for six months to a community-based residential facility pending bed space but was denied full parole.
-
Fire at former Fun Mountain site under investigationFirefighters in the RM of Springfield battled a fire at the site of a former waterpark outside of Winnipeg Sunday morning.
-
London teen charged following weekend robberyAround 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police say a teenage girl went to a home in the area of Shelborne Street and Deveron Crescent where there was an assault and theft of property.
-
Edmonton trio accused of trafficking Sask., B.C. teensThree people from Edmonton are accused of luring girls from other provinces to work in the sex trade.
-
'Sudden death' investigation in Owen Sound deemed a homicide: OPPThe discovery of a man’s body inside an Owen Sound, Ont. home late last week has been deemed a homicide, OPP said on Monday. The victim has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Toronto.
-
Weekend violence in Cornwall, Ont. linked to biker gangs: policePolice in Cornwall, Ont. say a violent incident over the weekend was sparked by a fight between members of rival biker gangs.
-
Early-morning fire destroys home in Tillsonburg.Tillsonburg Fire Department officials say a home on North Street was engulfed in flames when they arrived Monday morning.
-
Prince Edward Island expands its pharmacy care programPrince Edward Island is adding three new medical services to its provincial pharmacy program.
-
Immigrant children fight for their voices to be heardA 14-year-old London, Ont. girl is leading the charge to give immigrant children a say in their futures. Along with family and friends, Luna Ortiz has started an organization called Immigrant Children’s Voices Also Count (ICVAC).