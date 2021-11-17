Uncertainty looms for businesses in Oxford and Elgin

It’s an all too uncomfortable and familiar feeling for business owners in Elgin and Oxford counties.

Many are growing anxious about their futures after Dr. Joyce Lock, the medical officer of health for Southwestern Public Health, indicated Tuesday that stricter public health measures are on the way.

There are no details at this time, but plans are expected next week.

At Bliss Hair Trends in St. Thomas, hairstylist Julie Ward said she’s not sure her business can survive another round of COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s very frustrating. It’s very scary. I certainly do not want to go into another lockdown. I can’t afford to not come to work,” said Ward.

The warning from public health comes after a sharp spike in COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations.

Melissa Van Ymeren, who owns Lady Savannah, a fashion boutique in Port Stanley, is organizing next weekend’s Dickens’ Days in the village — a holiday celebration. She’s crossing her fingers that it won’t be impacted.

“Something I wanted to implement for this time of year, which is considered our off-season to bring more customers into the winter months, which we need a lot. Our area is very good. We don’t have that many cases, and I hope that that won’t affect us.”

At The Harbour Merchant Coffee Co. in the Port, owner Margeaux Levesque doesn’t want to see the region divided.

“I do think it’s going to make things difficult, but I don’t think that we can regionalize this virus. It’s affecting everybody and it’s affecting certain communities greater than others, but we are all in this together.”

With uncertainly being felt across Elgin and Oxford, the mayor of St. Thomas says any decisions regarding potential restrictions come down to a balancing act between public safety and making sure local economies can continue to recover.

“Concern is certainly present there with the ICU and how full the hospital is, and the cause and effect that COVID-19 has on our health care system,” said Joe Preston. “But as a local business person, I’m also very concerned with businesses in my community being able to continue to move forward.”

There are currently 79 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population within the Southwestern Public Health region.