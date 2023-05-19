Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket sold in northern Ont.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says there are two weeks left to claim a $1 million prize from a Lotto Max ticket sold in northern Ontario last year.

OLG said the winning ticket was sold Larder Lake in the Timiskaming District, southeast of Timmins.

"Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize," OLG said in a news release Friday.

"The winning selection for this prize was 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 38 and 50.”

June 7 is the deadline to claim the prize.

"Players must match all seven numbers to win a Maxmillions prize," OLG said.

"The owner(s) of this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098."

OLG reminds players that they can check their tickets for winners from home in a number of convenient ways:

Check the winning numbers on OLG.ca.

Use the OLG App on your mobile device. Scan the ticket barcode and wait for the message to appear on the screen.

Sign up on OLG.ca for winning numbers to be emailed to you.

Call the OLG WIN! Line toll-free at 1-866-891-8946

Earlier this year a northern Ontario man realized he had won a $5 million lottery prize after forgetting about the ticket and a first-year university student in the north won a record-breaking $48 million lotto prize.