Unclaimed $55M lottery ticket sold on Vancouver Island

It might be a resident, it might be a visitor, but someone who was recently in North Saanich, B.C., is $55-million richer Wednesday.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation says the winning Lotto Max ticket from Tuesday night's draw was sold in the small Vancouver Island community north of Victoria.

The winning ticket, with all seven numbers matching Tuesday's draw, has yet to be claimed, according to the lottery corporation.

The winning numbers are:

01 03 08 24 35 42 43

According to the lottery corporation, the odds of winning the seven-number jackpot are one in 33,294,800.

"When a jackpot-winning ticket is purchased in smaller communities, BCLC shares the region where the ticket was purchased instead of the specific municipality, in order to the support the integrity of prize claim processes," said BCLC spokesperson Shelley Wong in a statement to CTV News on Wednesday.

"Once a winner steps forward and claims the prize, we will be able to share the specific retail location and municipality."

The lottery corporation pays retailers that sell winning tickets worth more than $10,000 a percentage of the prize total. The percentage varies depending on the prize amount.

"For prizes valued from $2 million to $70 million, the seller’s prize is 0.1 per cent of the prize," Wong said. "For a $55-million jackpot, the sellers prize is $55,000."