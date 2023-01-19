Unclaimed lottery ticket sold in Sudbury worth $10,000
There are two weeks left to claim a $10,000 lottery prize from a ticket sold in Sudbury, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says.
The prize is connected to the Encore add-on as part of the Feb. 2 Lotto 6/49 draw.
OLG said the winning numbers were 2-5-0-7-8-9-1 and the prize is won when the first six of seven numbers are matched in exact order.
Lottery winners have one year to claim prizes.
"The owner(s) of this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098," OLG said.
Tickets can be checked online, through the OLG app or by calling 1-866-891-8946.
On New Year's Eve, a couple from Massey won $1 million, their second instant lottery scratch game top prize in seven months.
Earlier this month, a Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Sault Ste. Marie won the $48 million jackpot in the Jan. 7 Gold Ball draw. The jackpot winner has not yet been identified.
