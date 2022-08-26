Unclaimed lotto ticket worth $10,000 was sold in North Bay

There are two weeks left to claim an Encore prize worth $10,000 that was sold to someone in North Bay.

The Ontario Gaming and Lottery Corp. said Friday that the ticket is from the Sept. 10, 2021, Lotto Max draw. The winning numbers are 1894946.

Players must match the first six of the seven Encore numbers in exact order to win the $10,000 prize. Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

The owner of this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098.

OLG reminds players that they can check their tickets for winners from home in a number of convenient ways:

• Check the winning numbers on OLG.ca.

• Use the OLG App on your mobile device. Scan the ticket barcode and wait for the message to appear on the screen.

• Sign up on OLG.ca for winning numbers to be emailed to you.