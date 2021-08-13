Unclear if BC Ferries will be included in federal vaccination requirements for some travel in Canada

The list of activities people who choose not to be vaccinated could be excluded from now includes travel, as the federal government has announced sweeping new requirements for people to board planes, trains and cruise ships, even for travel within Canada.

Federal Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra made the announcement Friday at the same time the government announced similar requirements for all public service employees and people working in many federally-regulated industries.

“Of course, for those few who are unable to to be vaccinated, accommodation or alternative measures such as testing and screening may be determined in each situation to protect broader public health by reducing the spread of COVID-19,” the minister said.

More than 80 per cent of eligible Canadians have received at least one shot — and more than 70 per cent are double-vaxxed.

The new requirements are scheduled to come into effect in October.

At YVR on Friday, some travellers supported the move.

“I think it’s a really good idea,” said Krystle Funston, as she prepared to board a flight to Ottawa.

But others, including a man who told CTV News he had not been vaccinated and didn’t want to provide his name, have concerns.

“It’s people’s choice. You cannot tell them to, you cannot tell them not to do it. It’s their choice,” he said.

In statements, both WestJet and Air Canada said their companies welcome the new regulations and look forward to further details on the rollout.

BC Ferries, which does operate some sailings with overnight accommodation, said it needs more information about the vaccine requirements before it can comment.

Earlier this week, the Vancouver Canucks announced the team is considering the possibility of requiring fans to prove their vaccination status before attending events at Rogers Arena.

Vancouver lawyer Sarah Leamon says it will likely be up to judges to determine if the unvaccinated can be excluded from certain activities.

“It’s hard for us to predict what the legal validity of this mandate will be,” she said. “I anticipate it will be challenged and we’ll have to wait for direction from the court on it.”

The federal government has not provided clarification on who will qualify for a medical exemption, how that will be determined, and what measures will be in place to prevent non-compromised people who simply don’t want the vaccine from taking advantage of the loophole.

“I think we are going to need some direction about what that looks like in terms of perhaps issuing exemption cards, or allowing people who are medically exempt to show that without disclosing what their medical issue is,” Leamon said.

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Erin O’Toole came out against the plan Friday.

“Vaccines are the most important took in the fight against COVID-19. We encourage every Canadian who is able to get one,” he said in a statement. “Conservatives support Canadians’ right to determine their own health choices.”

With Canadians potentially going to the polls in September, the vaccine requirement for travellers could become an election issue.