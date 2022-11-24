Unconscious driver was slumped over the wheel in Cochrane parking lot, police say

Three North Bay residents have been charged after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a complaint Thursday on Highway 11.

James Bay OPP said they received a call just before 2 p.m. about a person slumped over the wheel of a parked car just outside the front door of the Canadian Tire in Cochrane.

"Police located two people unconscious inside the vehicle," the OPP said in a news release Thursday.

"The driver was assessed by an OPP drug recognition expert."

The investigation resulted in three individuals being arrested.

The 24-year-old driver was issued a 90-day administrative driver's licence suspension and was charged with operation while impaired and possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 43-year-old was charged with obstructing a peace officer and possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 29-year-old was also charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

“The OPP reminds motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive,” said police.

“If you observe a suspected impaired driver, please call 911 or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.”

The accused persons were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court in Cochrane on Jan. 23 to answer to the charges.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.