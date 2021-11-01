Unconscious impaired driver let motor run for two hours, Kirkland Lake police say

A 43-year-old suspect has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call of a parked vehicle Nov. 1 that had its engine running for two hours.

Police were called at 3:59 a.m. to investigate the vehicle, which was on Tweedsmuir Road in the Town of Kirkland Lake.

"Police attended and located an unconscious person in the driver's seat," police said in a news release Monday.

"The investigation revealed that the driver was under the influence of a substance and was arrested at the scene."

The 43-year-old is now charged with impaired driving. The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to be in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake on Dec. 2.