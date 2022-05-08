Unconscious impaired driver was slumped over the wheel on Hwy. 17, police say

A 37-year-old resident of Blind River has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a complaint May 4 on Highway 17.

East Algoma OPP said they received two reports of a broken-down pickup truck in the west lanes of the highway near Lauzon Village Road in Algoma Mills.

"Police arrived on scene a short time later and observed the pick-up truck to have a flat tire, parked on a hill/curve portion on the highway partially positioned in the live lane," police said in a news release Sunday.

"The driver was slumped over with the vehicle running and was later arrested."

A search of the truck revealed more than three grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine. The driver was first taken to a local hospital and then released into police custody.

The Blind River resident has been charged with impaired driving and drug possession. They have a court date of July 7 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake.