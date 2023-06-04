'Uncontained' boa constrictors found during Kitchener traffic stop

Waterloo regional police say two large ‘uncontained’ boa constrictors were found in a vehicle while police were conducting a traffic stop.

In a news release issued Sunday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reported officers conducted a traffic stop in the Ottawa Street North and Shaftsbury Drive area in Kitchener around 6:15 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was a 35-year-old Kitchener woman, who was driving with a suspended G1 licence, police said.

A young child was also in the vehicle with the snakes, which were outside of any cage and were able to freely move about the vehicle.

The snakes were transferred into the custody of an individual as specified by the accused, police said.

In addition, police said approximately 30 grams of suspected fentanyl was seized.

The woman is facing several charges, including:



Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Failure to comply with undertaking

Driving while under suspension

Class G1 licence holder unaccompanied by qualified driver

Police said the vehicle was also seized for a mandatory seven-day impoundment.