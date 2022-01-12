Undaunted by COVID-19 restrictions, Powassan Voodoos practise on outdoor rink

While Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League teams can’t practise in arenas, that’s not stopping the Powassan Voodoos from getting on the ice.

With COVID-19 preventing them from stepping on ice indoors, the team practises every day on Trout Lake. Players have shovelled off plenty of snow, making two outdoor rinks right out front of Average Joes Eatery & Patio Bar.

“It’s great that our owner has been able to get these ice sheets for us so that we’re able to keep practising and stay in shape during these tough times,” said Jacob McLellan, a player on the team.

“It’s really awesome to have the opportunity to be outside -- it’s almost like playing pond, but we have full gear on."

Practices are less structured than usual but Voodoos head coach Marc Lafleur told CTV News keeping his team on the ice is what’s most important.

“We gave all the players the option of either staying here in North Bay, or going home, and about half of them stayed here,” said Lafleur.

“We just have to do the most we can with our situation right now, and it just comes back to making sure the kids are getting something out of it right now with these restrictions.”

To ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed, only 10 players practise at a time.