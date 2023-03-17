Under-construction luxury homes in B.C. 'strategically targeted' for thefts, RCMP say

An investigation into break-ins at under-construction luxury homes in B.C. led police to shipping containers "packed floor to ceiling with stolen goods" with an estimated worth of hundreds of thousand of dollars, according to the RCMP.

On Thursday, Mounties provided information about the months-long probe by the Burnaby detachment's Strike Force Unit as part of their efforts to return the goods to their rightful owners.

The thefts occurred between September 2022 and February 2023 in Burnaby, Coquitlam, and West Vancouver, according to authorities.

"The stolen property included everything from stoves, fridges, toilets and plumbing fixtures, to flooring and lighting, with many items still in their original packaging," the statement from the RCMP said, adding that some individual items were worth as much as $25,000.

Troves of stolen goods were found after search warrants were executed last month, two at locations on the Lower Mainland and one in the Kootenays. A suspect has been arrested, but is not being named because no charges have been approved.

"This is a significant seizure, not just due to the sheer volume of stolen goods but also due to the value of many of these high-end items, which appear to have been strategically targeted due to their value," said Cpl. Chad Premack of the Burnaby RCMP Strike Force in the statement.

"As we work to identify the rightful owners of these items, we are now appealing for any potential victims to come forward."

While police believe most of the stolen items were taken from sites in Metro Vancouver, they say it is also possible there were thefts in southeastern B.C.

People who believe their property may have been recovered during this investigation are asked to email E_Burnaby_Strikeforce_Property@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.