While they have been serving the community with curbside pickup and online services, Waterloo Region's local libraries are set to reopen to the public.

At the Kitchener Public Library, people will be able to go to the library for a number of in-person services starting on Feb. 18. The only exception is at Pioneer Park Community Library, which will expand its in-person services on Feb. 22.

People will be able to browse the in-person collection, access printing services and pick up in-library holds. By reservation, patrons will also be able to access the computer and study seats.

In-person library programs, common seating areas and toy and play areas are not currently available.

As for the Waterloo Public Library, their branches are set to reopen on Feb. 19.

People there can access similar services like in-person browsing and borrowing, virtual programs and reservation-based computers.

The WPL will be closed on Thursday as the library prepares to reopen.

In Cambridge, some services at Idea Exchange will be available again starting on Feb. 22, with some restrictions in place. Those include 45-minute limits on computer access and 60-minute blocks for booking study spaces. The library will also have a maximum capacity limit and is asking visitors to

Members will still have the ability to browse in-person collections.

In the interim, the buildings will stay closed to the public but the library will be offering pickup and online services only.

Visitors will have to wear a mask or face covering and stay two metres apart.