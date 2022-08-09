Underage employee sexually assaulted at Kamloops store, RCMP say

Police are investigating allegations that an underage employee was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions at a business in Kamloops, B.C., and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Authorities said the workplace sexual assaults began in May and continued into July at a retail store in the 2000 block of East Trans Canada Highway.

Since beginning their investigation, police have also spoken with a number of other alleged victims. Kamloops RCMP did not specify whether the other victims are also underage, or if they were employees at the same store.

CTV News has reached out to the detachment for more information.

A suspect was arrested last week and has since been released on conditions. His name has not been made public pending the approval of criminal charges.

In the meantime, Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said investigators have reason to believe there may be individuals who haven't spoken to police but have "information related to allegations involving the accused," and urged them to contact the RCMP.

"If something has happened to you or someone you know, and you have not reported it to police, please reach out. It's important for us to hear from you," Evelyn said in a news release.

Authorities encouraged victims to reach out even if they aren't ready to proceed with criminal charges, noting they could still provide valuable information that could help protect others.

Victims who come forward can also receive supports and referrals regardless of whether they proceed with charges, Kamloops RCMP said.

Local victims can access support directly by calling the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Crisis Centre's 24-hour phone line at 1-888-974-7278.