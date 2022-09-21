Undercover police SUV stolen in Winnipeg; Mounties warn public to keep an eye out

Manitoba RCMP says an undercover police SUV was stolen while getting maintenance done in Winnipeg, and while it does not appear to be a targeted theft, Mounties are warning the public to be on the lookout.

The RCMP says the unmarked police SUV was at a business on Weston Avenue in Winnipeg on Tuesday to get regular maintenance done. Shortly before 11 a.m., police said a suspect went into the business, took the keys and stole the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle is a black 2017 Ford Explorer with a Manitoba licence plate HYA 548. The SUV is equipped with flashing red and blue lights.

Mounties said there were no police uniforms, firearms, protective vests, or any other weapons in the SUV. RCMP says it appears the theft was one of opportunity.

"There has been no information to date suggesting that the suspects stole the vehicle in order to impersonate a police officer; however, we do want to warn the public to be on the lookout for this specific unmarked Ford Explorer," RCMP said in a news release. "If you see it, please call 911."

Police say if anyone has concerns about the legitimacy of a traffic stop, and believe someone is impersonating an officer, they should call 911.

The RCMP is also looking for two suspects in connection with the stolen vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a man with short dark hair, wearing grey pants, a navy blue jacket with a hood, and blue and white runners.

Police describe the second suspect as a man with dark hair, wearing a red and black plaid jacket, black sweatpants, red shoes and a dark baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the two suspects is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service’s Property Crimes Unit at 204-986-2426.