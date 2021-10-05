Underground survey conducted at Wheatley explosion zone
Work crews conducted an underground survey of the area surrounding the downtown Wheatley explosion site on Tuesday to gather information and deploy gas monitoring.
Chatham-Kent general manager of engineering and infrastructure services Thomas Kelly said Tuesday’s survey will employ ground penetration radar and electromagnetic technology to map the subsurface and offer detailed information on soil features, non-metallic objects and the location of any abandoned steel case wells.
“The goal of this work is to determine the precise source of the gas emission," Kelly said in a news release. "Once this information is known, next steps will be to determine the appropriate remediation strategy."
Kelly said the work could take two weeks but the time could vary based on what is found.
“The gas that caused the explosion is both toxic and flammable. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding that work must proceed in a careful and methodical manner to ensure a continued safe working environment for all,” Kelly said.
The municipality continue to reach out to residents and businesses impacted by the explosion.
