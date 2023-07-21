Understanding Bill C-18: Canada's Online News Act explained

Canada's Bill C-18 has passed into law, requiring compensation deals to be struck between tech companies and news organizations if they want to host links to Canadian news content. This is a framework that Google and Meta have rejected, both stating they will instead be blocking Canadian news content.

But what does this bill, and the responses from the tech giants, actually mean for Canadians?

In brief, the tech giants don’t want to pay to host Canadian news content as required by C-18, which means Canadians may no longer see it appear on Facebook, Instagram and Google. Instead, they will have to seek it out elsewhere to stay informed since the content produced by Canadian news organizations will be blocked on those platforms in the coming months.

What is Bill C-18?

Bill C-18, or the Online News Act, lays out a framework that would require digital giants such as Google and Meta to develop agreements with Canadian news sites to provide them with compensation for sharing their online news content through links or other means.

"The Bill introduces a new bargaining framework intended to support news businesses to secure fair compensation when their news content is made available by dominant digital news intermediaries and generates economic gain," an explanatory note from the government says.

"It seeks to support balanced negotiations between the businesses that operate dominant digital news intermediaries and the businesses responsible for the news outlets that produce this news content."

Who does Bill C-18 affect?

The bill requires tech companies to compensate Canadian news organizations when their content appears on their platforms. The federal government says the bill is to help the Canadian news industry, which has seen falling subscriptions and ad revenue over time as those profits shift to Google and Facebook.

According to an Angus Reid report released earlier this month, 85 per cent of Canadians do not pay for any online news subscriptions and Canadians under the age of 64 usually check social media sites such as Facebook and Reddit first to get their news.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer, which provides economic and financial analysis to the government as an independent body, estimates the bill would shift around $329 million to the Canadian news industry.

When does Bill C-18 go into effect?

The Online News Act will come into effect no later than 180 days after June 22, the day it received Royal Assent.

How have tech giants reacted?

Both Google and Meta – the company behind Facebook and Instagram – have stated that they will be removing links to Canadian news from their platforms in response to the law before the end of the year.

Google has called the bill a “link tax,” saying that it “breaks the way the web and search engines have worked for more than 30 years.”

The companies' response is to block Canadian news content from appearing on their platforms.

Where will news be blocked?

Links to Canadian news platforms will not be shared on Google, Facebook or Instagram when Bill C-18 comes into effect.

According to a June 29 statement from Google, links to Canadian news will be removed from its Search, News and Discover products.

The company noted that users will still receive its SOS Alerts, which provide relevant safety information in the event of a crisis such as a forest fire, flood or earthquake.

Meta stated in an update posted on June 22 that news availability would be ending on its sites for all users in Canada “prior to the Online News Act (Bill C-18) taking effect.”

Which news organizations are impacted?

Publications that make the delivery of news their main focus will be most affected by Google and Meta blocking content, but the definition of what counts as a news website isn’t clear in the legislation.

Google notes that it will not be hosting links to content that has been defined as an “eligible news business” by Bill C-18.

The legislation states that news businesses are considered eligible as long as they fall under certain requirements, including:

producing news content of “public interest”;

employing two or more journalists in Canada;

operating in Canada; and

following the code of ethics of a recognized journalistic association or its own code of ethics that aligns with journalistic integrity.

An eligible news business also must produce news content “that is not primarily focused on a particular topic such as industry-specific news, sports, recreation, arts, lifestyle or entertainment,” according to Bill C-18, suggesting that lifestyle magazines and similar publications may not be affected by Google and Meta blocks.

CTV News, CP24 and BNN Bloomberg, which are all part of Bell Media and owned by parent company BCE, will be affected by the news block. In response, Bell Media has pulled all of its advertising from Meta.

Does this mean Canadians won't have access to news websites at all?

Many people head straight to Google when they want to find out what is going on in the world, but a Google search isn't the most direct way to find your news.

Canadians will still be able to access Canadian news sources by navigating directly to their websites.

Google itself recommends Canadians “visit their preferred news outlets' websites directly – or download their app – and sign up for newsletters or subscriptions so that they can stay up to date with the latest news directly from the sources that matter most to them.”

Bookmarking your most frequently visited news websites now will allow you to navigate to them quickly even if their links are not being shared when you search a topic on Google.

Canadians will also still be able to see news from international news sources through Google.

How do I know if my news is being blocked?

In order to tell if news links are being blocked for you, simply go to the Google search engine and type in search terms connected to Canada, such as “Ottawa” or “Trudeau” and then click on Google's “News” tab.

If mostly news sources from the U.S. pop up, you're likely among the users who are not being shown links to Canadian news outlets.

What are supporters saying about Bill C-18?

Supporters of the Liberal government's bill say that it is a way to keep tech giants in check and cut into their digital dominance and that journalists should be compensated for their work being used to help tech giants bring in more eyes and thus more ad revenue.

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez told CTV's Power Play in late June that tech companies have gotten too powerful.

"Around 500 newsrooms closed their doors across the country… and they will continue closing their doors," Rodriguez said. "The status quo is not working because the money is going to the tech giants."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Meta and Google’s “bullying tactics” will not work and that his government is trying to ensure those companies do not weaken Canada’s democracy by threatening its media industry.

Last year, Meta made more than US$23 billion in profit while Alphabet, Google’s parent company, made close to US$60 billion.

A recent survey from the Angus Reid Institute suggested that 82 per cent of Canadians agree “too few tech companies have too much power over the internet.”

Sixty-three per cent of people surveyed indicated they are worried about losing access to Canadian news on Facebook and Google.

What is the criticism of Bill C-18?

Bill C-18 has prompted debate in Parliament and beyond.

In a tweet last month, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre criticized the legislation, saying Trudeau’s Liberals are attempting “to control the news Canadians see.”

Our community papers are already feeling the effect of Trudeau's attempts to control the news Canadians see.



As Prime Minister, I will repeal Trudeau's censorship laws and bring home free speech. pic.twitter.com/f1Ab0NisEI

In another tweet, he shared a screenshot from a Meta news release, which stated that news availability will end on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada prior to Bill C-18 taking effect.

"There you have it. Step by step, the Trudeau government is deliberately getting in the way of what people can see and share online," Poilievre said in relation to the screenshot.

There you have it.



Step by step, the Trudeau government is deliberately getting in the way of what people can see and share online. pic.twitter.com/mZP1SQ9lfD

Meanwhile, some are concerned that Google and Meta blocking news links from Canadian news sources will lead to a drop in media literacy.

Tech and cybersecurity expert Ritesh Kotak told CTV News Channel in late June that the removal of news from Google and Meta's platforms could lead users to rely on unverified stories, making "deciphering fact from fiction" that much more difficult.

"This is a serious problem for news organizations and also members of the public," he said, adding that news outlets should do more to promote their own platforms.

A brief history of Bill C-18

Rodriguez introduced the Online News Act on April 5, 2022.

The legislation comes at a time when Canadian media outlets have experienced years of major declines in revenue, according to financial reports, research on media and the federal Liberal government. This includes advertising revenue, which historically has been a key source of revenue for many outlets.

According to a 2017 report from the Public Policy Forum, at least one-third of Canadian journalism jobs have disappeared since 2010, and many Canadian news media businesses are shrinking, having to cut costs and jobs, or closing altogether.

The purpose of the bill, Rodriguez has said, is to rebalance the power dynamics in the digital news marketplace in order to ensure fair compensation for Canadian media outlets and journalists.

Bill C-18 is based on a similar piece of legislation in Australia called the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code.

The code enables eligible news businesses to bargain individually or collectively with digital platforms over payment for the inclusion of news on the platforms and services, according to the Australian Communications and Media Authority.

The Canadian bill adds a few components. For example, Bill C‑18 introduces an independent audit process and requires the publication of certain information on matters such as exemption orders and administrative monetary penalties.

With files from The Canadian Press