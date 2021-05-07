Unemployment in B.C.: Rate increases slightly with 1st look at job stats since latest public health orders

B.C.'s unemployment rates have increased slightly for the first time since January.

According to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force survey released Friday, B.C.'s unemployment rate was at 7.1 per cent in April up slightly from March's rate of 6.9. The month before that, the unemployment rate was also 6.9 per cent.

These job figures are the first to reflect restrictions placed on restaurants and adult fitness programs on March 30, limiting their operation. Those restrictions are scheduled to be in place through the May long weekend.

Nationwide, the unemployment rate climbed 0.6 percentage points to 8.1 per cent. Overall, the Canadian economy lost 207,000 jobs in April.

More locally, some B.C. cities saw increases in unemployment in April, while two saw a decrease.

In Vancouver, unemployment dropped from eight per cent to 7.4. In Victoria, the rate rose from 5.7 per cent to 6.2, the labour force survey says.

In Abbotsford-Mission, the unemployment rate also improved, moving from 6.3 per cent in March to 5.5 in April.

Kelowna's rate increased from five per cent to 5.7.

When the pandemic first hit last year, the unemployment rate rose significantly in the province, reaching a high of 13.4 per cent in May. At the time, officials connected that high figure to economic slowdown from the province's COVID-19 response, and it gradually decreased as businesses reopened in the spring and summer.

While daily COVID-19 case counts are starting to decline in B.C., the latest unemployment figures are a snapshot from April 11 to 17, when the rolling seven-day average reached it's record-high level of 1,129 on April 12. As of Thursday, that average had dipped below 700 for the first time since March 26.