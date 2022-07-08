Unemployment rate continues to drop in Alberta, labour minister says

The Alberta government says the province is on the right track when it comes to labour after reports showed another month of gains, resulting in more than 200,000 new jobs since January 2021.

Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer said Friday that the June 2022 Labour Force Survey showed "a continued drop" in Alberta's unemployment rate, bringing it down to match the national average.

"Today's numbers once again indicate Alberta remains on a strong economic trajectory with more Albertans working, especially women and youth," he wrote in a statement.

"Both Edmonton and Calgary have seen their unemployment rates drop to the levels of early spring 2015. Our low unemployment rate continues to indicate a solid path to recovery."

According to Statistics Canada, Lethbridge's unemployment rate increased to 5.5 per cent.

The largest drop in unemployment in Alberta was among women aged 25 and over. The report says that rate dropped to 3.5 per cent in June from 4.1 per cent in May.

Schweitzer also added that the province's efforts to get Albertans back to work are producing results.

"Our Alberta Jobs Now program is helping. Through its first two intakes, 12,440 Albertans are back to work," he said.

"Our ongoing efforts to ensure Alberta is the most competitive place to do business, along with Albertans' ingenuity and entrepreneurship, means new opportunities open up every week."

'BAD NEWS FOR ALBERTANS'

While the UCP government was positive about June's labour report, the Alberta NDP said residents are still "struggling to make ends meet" in the challenging economy.

"Despite an ongoing global economic recovery and record resource revenue, overall jobs in Alberta were relatively flat while 6,400 full-time jobs were lost and 7,100 Albertans left the workforce altogether," said NDP economic development and innovation critic Deron Bilous in a release.

"At the same time, wages have failed to keep pace with inflation as the cost of living continues to increase due to UCP policies."

Bilous added that taxes, fees, tuition and utility costs have all gone up under the current government.

He says those costs would be kept in check under an NDP government.

"An NDP government would diversify within our energy sector, as well as support emerging industries to attract investment and create good jobs."