Unemployment rate drops in London area

The unemployment rate in the London area decreased last month, according to Statistics Canada.

The rate was 9.1 per cent in July, compared to 10 per cent the previous month.

The jobless rate in Windsor is the highest in Canada at 11.1 per cent in July, compared to 11.8 per cent in June.

On a national level, Statistics Canada says the economy added 94,000 jobs in July as restrictions meant to quell the COVID-19 pandemic were rolled back in many provinces.

The unemployment rate was 7.5 per cent for the month compared with 7.8 per cent in June.

Employment is down 246,400 jobs or 1.3 per cent from pre-pandemic levels in February 2020.

