For the second month in a row, unemployment climbed in B.C. as the province managed its second wave of COVID-19.

According to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force survey released Friday, B.C.'s unemployment rate was at 8 per cent in January – up from 7.2 per cent the month before. November's unemployment rate was 7.1.

Nationwide, the unemployment rate rose 0.6 percentage points to 9.4 per cent, the highest rate since August.

B.C. saw six months of steady improvement in job figures last year, after unemployment reached a high of 13.4 per cent in May. Officials connected that high figure to economic slowdown from the province's COVID-19 response, and it gradually decreased as businesses reopened in the spring and summer.

But now, the province has seen two straight months of unemployment increases.

More locally, some B.C. cities saw improvements in January, while one saw its unemployment rise.

In Vancouver, unemployment increased from 7.3 per cent to 7.8. But both Victoria and Abbotsford-Mission's rates decreased.

Victoria's unemployment rate was five per cent in January, down from 5.8. And Abbotsford-Mission's was 7.8 per cent, down from 8.3.

Kelowna's rate stayed steady from December to January at 4.6.

In February – before a state of emergency was declared in the province – B.C.'s unemployment rate was five per cent.

With files from The Canadian Press