Unexpected highway closure near St. Thomas

Commuters travelling in south St. Thomas had some unexpected headaches Tuesday morning.

Two major roadways were part of emergency closures in the southeast part of the city.

Highway 3 was closed in both directions from First Avenue to Centennial Avenue, but was reopened late Tuesday afternoon.

The portion of Highway 3 that travels along Centennial Ave from Highbury Ave. South hooking down to Talbot Street was also closed.

Those roads are also used extensively by transport trucks that access the industrial companies in the area.

The closures were caused by emergency rail work on a CN line that crosses Centennial, south of Edward Street.

Edward Street was also closed just west of Centennial.

There was damage to rail crossing safety mechanisms during the ice storm that swept through the area on Feb. 23.

Roads reopened around 5pm Tuesday.