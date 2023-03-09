Unexpected layoff period at CAMI assembly plant

There will be some unexpected down time next month for workers at Ingersoll’s CAMI Assembly Plant.

A letter to staff obtained by CTV News stated the plant will be down from April 3 to April 28.

A spokesperson for the union that represents workers at the plant also told CTV News this time off was "unexpected."

In that time, the letter indicates, “Our near-term production schedule provides a window to complete final tooling and equipment readiness to enable running BrightDrop Zevo 600 production at maximum capacity in May and start of production for the new Zevo 400 production later this year,”

The letter goes onto say that, “This downtime will also provide suppliers time to accelerate their own production to support the ramp up at CAMI.”

Workers who received the recent notice were told that hourly team members will be on temporary layoff, salary team members will have the option to use available vacation hours or request to go on Salary Downtown Paid Absence and team members required to work through the downtime will be contacted directly by their leader.

In December, Prime Minster Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford paid a visit to the auto assembly plant that is expected to manufacture 50,000 electric vehicles by 2025.