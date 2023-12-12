'Unexplainable': Toronto apartment residents upset following death of 3-year-old boy

Residents of a Toronto apartment complex are reeling over the death of a three-year-old boy who was allegedly assaulted and then later brought to their building by his caregiver, who has been charged with second-degree murder.

On Dec. 3, shortly after 12:30 p.m., Toronto police said they were initially dispatched to 418 Dawes Road, an apartment building in East York, where the toddler was pronounced dead.

"It's insane. That stuff should never happen to a kid ever, ever. It's unexplainable, it's despicable," resident Glenn Fisher told CTV News Toronto Tuesday.

"On Sunday, I came out, and I saw cop cars everywhere," he said. "On Monday, I believe, I saw them load a carriage, a baby buggy wrapped in plastic in a forensics van."

Police said the boy and a woman, a family friend caring for the child, were in the Yonge and Bloor streets area on Dec. 2, the day before, and went inside a washroom at an unnamed organization.

Police allege the boy and woman went into a washroom where he was assaulted. Officers said in a release that the two left and returned to the woman's home on Dawes Road.

Multiple people at 418 Dawes Road tell CTV News Toronto the woman accused lives in the building, the same address where police responded.

Tuesday afternoon, the building, run by social service agency Fred Victor, held a grief debriefing session for residents trying to cope with the situation.

"We were deeply saddened to hear of the death at our housing site in East York," said CEO Keith Hambly in a statement sent to CTV News Toronto.

"Upon hearing of this tragedy, we immediately implemented our crisis response and are providing enhanced supports for all residents and staff and at this site to help them deal with this situation."

He said the mental health and well-being of the residents is the agency's top priority.

Police have not named the organization where the alleged assault took place.

"Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and community of the child who passed away. As this matter is under police investigation, the ministry is unable to comment further," a written statement from Ontario's Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services reads.

As for the accused — officers said she, too, contacted police on Sunday, the day the boy was found dead.

Police arrested and charged 22-year-old Shardanae Cousins-Emily, of Toronto, with second-degree murder.

"Court staff have conducted a search of the court case tracking system and can advise that on Dec. 7, 2023, detention was ordered for the accused in this matter," a Ministry of the Attorney General spokesperson said in an email.

Cousins-Emily is due back in court Dec. 14.

The charge and allegations have not been tested in court.