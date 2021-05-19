'Unheard of': $15M Cambridge mansion up for sale

It's a massive mansion complete with a private airport, library, gym, seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms – and the Cambridge property could be yours for a mere $15 million.

"It's just one of those properties that you marvel at," said realtor Sam McDadi, who listed the property. "It checks off all of the boxes. Like there's nothing that this house doesn't have that someone wouldn't want."

The nearly 9,000 square foot mansion is located on a 120-acre estate on Wellington Road 34 in Cambridge.

McDadi says the biggest selling point is the hangar and runway on site, ideal for someone who owns a private plane.

"That's just unheard of," he said.

The home also has a library, gym, private pond and can accommodate parking for up to 42 cars.

"My gut feels like this is the most expensive house to be ever offered in this market," McDadi said.

The price tag is three times as much as Justin Bieber paid for a home on Puslinch Lake just a short drive away.

McDadi says it could take up to a year to find the right buyer for the Cambridge estate.

"I think it lends well to someone who is a business owner who has succeeded, an athlete," he said. "I mean there are many people who would benefit and enjoy this experience but obviously you've got to be in a position to afford it."

Local luxury home specialist Katherine Rechtoris says high-end properties have seen substantial interest recently.

"People are looking for their homes to provide many things to them other than just a place to live now that many people work from home," she said.

In the Waterloo area, Rechtoris estimates the average luxury home sale price at $2.5 million.