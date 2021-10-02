Unidentified body found after suspicious fire near Kamloops landfill

Police in Kamloops are investigating after a body was found near the entrance to the city’s landfill.

On Friday, Kamloops Fire and Rescue located the body after responding to a suspicious fire off Mission Flats Road, along the shoreline.

“The Kamloops Serious Crime Unit has been called in to conduct the investigation into the suspicious death,” reads a statement from Cpl Dave Marshall of the Kamloops RCMP City Detachment.

“Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance to determine what happened. At this time, the body has not been identified.”

Early tips from the public are often critical to solving cases of this nature, Marshall said, and that’s why police are hoping to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious or unusual activity in the area, or who may have surveillance or dash cam footage.

“We are also looking to speak with anyone who was driving in the area and anyone that was out walking on either side of the river,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP non-emergency line at 250-828-3000.