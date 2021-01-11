Unidentified human remains have been found after a structure in western Manitoba was 'fully engulfed' in flames.

RCMP said officers from Swan River responded to a fire at a residence in the hamlet of Renwer, a small community about 30 kilometres east of Swan River, on Sunday around 12:40 a.m.

Mounties said the residence was “fully engulfed in flames” when officers arrived.

Swan River #rcmpmb respond to structure fire in early morning hours of Jan 10 near Renwer. Upon arrival, structure was fully engulfed in flames. Unidentified human remains were located at the scene. RCMP along w/ OFC & Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.

After the fire was under control, RCMP said firefighters entered the building and found unidentified human remains. No other injuries were reported.

RCMP said the fire is believed to have been started accidentally.

Swan River RCMP, the Office of the Fire Commissioner, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating the fire.