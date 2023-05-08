Unidentified human remains found near northwest Sask. home, RCMP say

Unidentified human remains were discovered near a home in northwest Saskatchewan, according to RCMP.

The discovery of the remains in Big Island Lake Cree Nation was reported to Pierceland RCMP on May 3.

After police got the call around 9:40 p.m., the responding officers requested help from the province's RCMP major crimes unit.

An RCMP news release said the remains were recovered with the help of a forensic unit, the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency and local search and rescue teams.

"Officers initiated a ground search of the area and did not locate any additional remains. There will be an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues," RCMP said.

Police are still working to identify the remains. An autopsy has been scheduled.

"Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes have notified families of missing persons in the area of the discovery," RCMP said.