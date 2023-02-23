Unidentified pedestrian hit on QEII last week remains in hospital
Police are attempting to identify a pedestrian who was hit on the QEII in central Alberta last week.
The man was hit at the 32 Street exit near Red Deer on Feb. 16.
Mounties initially reported the man had been killed, but later issued a correction, saying the pedestrian had been airlifted to hospital in Edmonton in critical condition.
On Thursday, police issued an update saying the man remains in hospital, and they have not been able to identify him.
He's described as having a light complexion, about 25 to 35 years old, 5'4" tall, about 130 to 150 pounds, with brown curly hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Alberta RCMP Traffic Innisfail at 403-227-3342 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
